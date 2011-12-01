FRANKFURT Dec 1 Small and medium-sized businesses in the euro zone expect their access to bank loans to worsen in the near future, a European Central Bank survey showed on Thursday.

"Over the next six months, in net terms, 5 percent of the SMEs expect access to bank loans and trade credit to deteriorate," the ECB said.

The survey results also showed that access to bank loans deteriorated in April to September period and that one in six small company cited access to funding as the most pressing problem, same number as in the second half of last year.

The survey, which the ECB does twice a year in combination with the European Commission, covered 8,316 euro zone firms and was conducted between Aug. 22 and Oct. 7.

