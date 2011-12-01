FRANKFURT Dec 1 Small and medium-sized
businesses in the euro zone expect their access to bank loans to
worsen in the near future, a European Central Bank survey showed
on Thursday.
"Over the next six months, in net terms, 5 percent of the
SMEs expect access to bank loans and trade credit to
deteriorate," the ECB said.
The survey results also showed that access to bank loans
deteriorated in April to September period and that one in six
small company cited access to funding as the most pressing
problem, same number as in the second half of last year.
The survey, which the ECB does twice a year in combination
with the European Commission, covered 8,316 euro zone firms and
was conducted between Aug. 22 and Oct. 7.
(For a copy of the survey, click on:
here)
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)