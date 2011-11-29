FRANKFURT Nov 29 The UK and Switzerland will not join the European Central Bank's pan-European settlement system for shares, the ECB said on Tuesday, though it added that the two countries' boycott of the scheme would not force it to hike the costs for users.

The ECB is building its Target 2 Securities (T2S) platform which it hopes will offer a one-stop shop for settling trades of securities such as shares from September 2014.

The UK's capital, London, is Europe's financial powerhouse and home to the region's biggest stockmarket. It and Switzerland's decision to opt out of T2S will mean sterling or Swiss franc trade cannot go through the system, a blow for the project.

Jean-Michel Godeffroy, the ECB official leading T2S, said the setback would not derail the plans however, or force it to up its prices, something that would make it less attractive for the banks and brokers meant to be its users.

"There has been some speculation that this will leave T2S unable to keep its commitment to the price of 15 cent per DvP instruction. I want to quash such speculation," Godeffroy wrote in a quarterly update on the project's progress.

"The pricing model has been calibrated on the basis of conservative assumptions. The 15 cent commitment only requires 20 percent of volumes to be made up of non-euro currencies, which can still be achieved without the participation of the Swiss franc and the pound sterling."

The UK's resistance to T2S is due to its fear that it will give the ECB, which oversees the project, too much control over sterling securities trading.

In July, the ECB further angered the UK by issuing new rules that will force clearing houses to be located in the euro zone if they handle large amounts of euro-denominated securities . (Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Patrick Graham)