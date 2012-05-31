FRANKFURT May 31 Payments through the Target2 payment system, used to settle cross-border payments in Europe, rose more slowly last year than in 2010 as the debt crisis reduced traffic across borders, the European Central Bank said on Thursday.

The value of payments through the system grew by 3.3 percent in 2011 after a 7.6 percent increase in 2010, the ECB said in the Target2 annual report.

"One of the main factors leading to this growth slowdown was, in particular in the second half of 2011, the intensification of the sovereign debt crisis and the disruptions it created in the euro area money markets," the report said.

Turnover for the year totalled 613 trillion euros, or about 2.4 trillion a day. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Susan Fenton)