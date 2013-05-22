By Sakari Suoninen
| FRANKFURT
FRANKFURT May 22 Almost a year after ECB
President Mario Draghi vowed to do whatever it takes to save the
euro, a key indicator of euro zone tension is much diminished
and economic recovery will likely bring further improvement.
Little heard of before the debt crisis exploded, the
currency area's Target2 payments system which settles
cross-border payments became big news as some economists said
its imbalances - close to a trillion euros at their peak - posed
a grave risk to the bloc.
When Spanish and Italian borrowing costs reached
unsustainable levels last year, fears of a euro zone break hit
fever pitch and Germany's safe-haven status attracted a wall of
money flows from southern Europe.
That in turn forced central banks in the stronger states to
take IOUs to facilitate those flows which, some argued, could
have saddled Germany and others with huge losses if a country
such as Greece left the euro zone.
Hans-Werner Sinn at Germany's Ifo institute fuelled Germans'
angst, calling the Target2 imbalances "bailout by stealth" which
represented forced capital exports from core countries to the
periphery.
Others said that argument was flawed but whatever its
merits, the imbalances began to unwind after Draghi's speech in
London last July. Markets bought his promise and were further
convinced the European Central Bank would backstop the euro when
the bank subsequently presented its bond-buying plan.
Since then, bond yields in Spain, Italy and other euro zone
high debtors have tumbled and investors have been piling back
into those markets, reversing the previous outflows.
The Italian ECB chief returns to London on Thursday to speak
at an event on 'The Future of Europe in the Global Economy',
knowing that the euro zone's future is far more secure since his
last public speech in the British capital that warm July day.
While Draghi never saw the Target2 imbalances as a harbinger
of doom, he has welcomed their reduction - they are now about a
quarter below their peak - as a sign of reduced stress in
financial markets.
"A decrease in Target2 balances is the best sign we have
that there has been a gradual return of confidence," he said
earlier this month.
The net Target2 claim of the German Bundesbank - the biggest
of the system's 'creditors' - now stands at 608 billion euros
($782 billion), down from a high of 751 billion last August.
Adding other countries with claims toward the ECB -
Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Finland - they top 800 billion
euros but have dropped by more than a quarter of a trillion from
highs reached last summer.
DIMINISHED THREAT
All cross-border payments in the euro zone - almost 2.5
trillion euros daily - go through the Target2 system, maintained
by the ECB and the 17 national central banks forming the
Eurosystem.
It is a hub-and-spoke system, where the ECB forms the centre
and all transfers go through it, and all claims and liabilities
are between national central banks and the ECB.
Before the financial crisis, the system's imbalances were
generally small as current account deficits in southern European
countries were offset by private-sector capital inflows.
During the crisis, high use of ECB lending by banks in the
south of the bloc wrecked that equilibrium.
ECB funds - while cheap at 0.50 percent - cost well above
the 0.08 percent overnight market rate, which meant
strong banks financed themselves on the market while weaker
ones, many from southern Europe, turned to the ECB for loans.
This turned the Target2 payment system increasingly into a
one-way street with money flowing to the north. But the
availability of that liquidity did buy time for an economic
correction in the debt-crippled countries.
"The availability of Eurosystem credit to peripheral Europe
has allowed for a more gradual adjustment of current accounts,"
a Bank for International Settlements paper, co-authored by its
chief economist Stephen Cecchetti, said.
"A substantial part of the increase in Germany's Target2
balance in 2012 resulted from international banks re-arranging
their balance sheets to hedge the risk of denomination, the
possibility of a re-emergence of national currencies," Cecchetti
said.
That threat is now much diminished.
Ifo's Sinn has accused the Target2 system of allowing a
"forced capital export from the Bundesbank".
But as the money handed out in ECB liquidity operations is
newly created - it has inflated its balance sheet three-fold
during the financial crisis - that argument is suspect. No
capital is exported from Germany, but rather flows back into it.
"If euro-area monetary policy were centralised at the ECB,
there would not be any Target2 balances; however, this would not
inherently alter the risks associated with providing liquidity,"
Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann has said.
What if a country decided to try its luck outside the common
currency and leave the euro? Even in the case of an exit, "the
risk remains rooted in the nature and volume of the liquidity
provision", not in the payment system, Weidmann said.
Collateral deposited at the central bank would be first used
to recover losses.
A reduction of Target2 balances is not only due to market
improvements. Decreasing credit flows in the debt-ridden
countries also have an impact. So, it is possible that the
liabilities of peripheral central banks will rise again when the
economy recovers and credit flows again. But this is unlikely.
Economic growth depends to a large extent on consumer and
investor confidence and its return would mean that banks could
finance themselves in the market instead of hanging onto a
central bank drip feed.
Also, peripheral countries' current account balances have
decreased, so their need for capital inflows have gone down,
which could spell a further decrease in imbalances.
"Given that current account imbalances are rapidly
diminishing, Target2 balances will be reduced once private
capital flows return to the southern euro zone," said Raphael
Auer, a trade expert at the Swiss National Bank. "This may
happen in the not-too-distant future.
($1 = 0.7778 euros)
(Editing by Paul Carrel/Mike Peacock)