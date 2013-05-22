FRANKFURT May 22 Almost a year after ECB President Mario Draghi vowed to do whatever it takes to save the euro, a key indicator of euro zone tension is much diminished and economic recovery will likely bring further improvement.

Little heard of before the debt crisis exploded, the currency area's Target2 payments system which settles cross-border payments became big news as some economists said its imbalances - close to a trillion euros at their peak - posed a grave risk to the bloc.

When Spanish and Italian borrowing costs reached unsustainable levels last year, fears of a euro zone break hit fever pitch and Germany's safe-haven status attracted a wall of money flows from southern Europe.

That in turn forced central banks in the stronger states to take IOUs to facilitate those flows which, some argued, could have saddled Germany and others with huge losses if a country such as Greece left the euro zone.

Hans-Werner Sinn at Germany's Ifo institute fuelled Germans' angst, calling the Target2 imbalances "bailout by stealth" which represented forced capital exports from core countries to the periphery.

Others said that argument was flawed but whatever its merits, the imbalances began to unwind after Draghi's speech in London last July. Markets bought his promise and were further convinced the European Central Bank would backstop the euro when the bank subsequently presented its bond-buying plan.

Since then, bond yields in Spain, Italy and other euro zone high debtors have tumbled and investors have been piling back into those markets, reversing the previous outflows.

The Italian ECB chief returns to London on Thursday to speak at an event on 'The Future of Europe in the Global Economy', knowing that the euro zone's future is far more secure since his last public speech in the British capital that warm July day.

While Draghi never saw the Target2 imbalances as a harbinger of doom, he has welcomed their reduction - they are now about a quarter below their peak - as a sign of reduced stress in financial markets.

"A decrease in Target2 balances is the best sign we have that there has been a gradual return of confidence," he said earlier this month.

The net Target2 claim of the German Bundesbank - the biggest of the system's 'creditors' - now stands at 608 billion euros ($782 billion), down from a high of 751 billion last August.

Adding other countries with claims toward the ECB - Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Finland - they top 800 billion euros but have dropped by more than a quarter of a trillion from highs reached last summer.

DIMINISHED THREAT

All cross-border payments in the euro zone - almost 2.5 trillion euros daily - go through the Target2 system, maintained by the ECB and the 17 national central banks forming the Eurosystem.

It is a hub-and-spoke system, where the ECB forms the centre and all transfers go through it, and all claims and liabilities are between national central banks and the ECB.

Before the financial crisis, the system's imbalances were generally small as current account deficits in southern European countries were offset by private-sector capital inflows.

During the crisis, high use of ECB lending by banks in the south of the bloc wrecked that equilibrium.

ECB funds - while cheap at 0.50 percent - cost well above the 0.08 percent overnight market rate, which meant strong banks financed themselves on the market while weaker ones, many from southern Europe, turned to the ECB for loans.

This turned the Target2 payment system increasingly into a one-way street with money flowing to the north. But the availability of that liquidity did buy time for an economic correction in the debt-crippled countries.

"The availability of Eurosystem credit to peripheral Europe has allowed for a more gradual adjustment of current accounts," a Bank for International Settlements paper, co-authored by its chief economist Stephen Cecchetti, said.

"A substantial part of the increase in Germany's Target2 balance in 2012 resulted from international banks re-arranging their balance sheets to hedge the risk of denomination, the possibility of a re-emergence of national currencies," Cecchetti said.

That threat is now much diminished.

Ifo's Sinn has accused the Target2 system of allowing a "forced capital export from the Bundesbank".

But as the money handed out in ECB liquidity operations is newly created - it has inflated its balance sheet three-fold during the financial crisis - that argument is suspect. No capital is exported from Germany, but rather flows back into it.

"If euro-area monetary policy were centralised at the ECB, there would not be any Target2 balances; however, this would not inherently alter the risks associated with providing liquidity," Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann has said.

What if a country decided to try its luck outside the common currency and leave the euro? Even in the case of an exit, "the risk remains rooted in the nature and volume of the liquidity provision", not in the payment system, Weidmann said.

Collateral deposited at the central bank would be first used to recover losses.

A reduction of Target2 balances is not only due to market improvements. Decreasing credit flows in the debt-ridden countries also have an impact. So, it is possible that the liabilities of peripheral central banks will rise again when the economy recovers and credit flows again. But this is unlikely.

Economic growth depends to a large extent on consumer and investor confidence and its return would mean that banks could finance themselves in the market instead of hanging onto a central bank drip feed.

Also, peripheral countries' current account balances have decreased, so their need for capital inflows have gone down, which could spell a further decrease in imbalances.

"Given that current account imbalances are rapidly diminishing, Target2 balances will be reduced once private capital flows return to the southern euro zone," said Raphael Auer, a trade expert at the Swiss National Bank. "This may happen in the not-too-distant future.

($1 = 0.7778 euros)