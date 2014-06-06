Sparks fly as an employee gives finishing touches to a rail at the Tata Steel rails factory in Hayange, Eastern France, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Investors eye stocks of Indian companies with exposure or units in Europe after ECB President Mario Draghi launched a series of measures to pump money into the sluggish euro zone economy.

The European Central Bank cut interest rates to record lows on Thursday among a series of measures to revive the euro zone economy, and pledged to do more if needed to fight off the risk of Japan-like deflation.

Companies that get at least over a third of their revenue from Europe gain: Tata Steel (TISC.NS) up 5 percent, Amtek Auto (AMTK.NS) surges 17 percent, Motherson Sumi Systems (MOSS.NS) gains 1.8 percent, Havells India (HVEL.NS) rises 0.3 percent after surging 10.8 percent on Thursday.

Among other stocks, Bharat Forge (BFRG.NS), Balkrishna Industries (BLKI.NS) and, IT and pharmaceutical exporters are also on the radar.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)