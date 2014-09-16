By Andreas Kröner and Andreas Framke
| FRANKFURT, Sept 16
FRANKFURT, Sept 16 The European Central Bank
(ECB) will change a non-disclosure agreement with banks
undergoing its stress tests after complaints from German banks
that they risked getting into conflict with laws requiring them
to disclose price-sensitive information.
German banks have refused to sign a confidentiality
agreement which requires them to remain silent about meetings
planned for September, at which the regulator will offer general
guidance about the results of the tests which will be published
in late October.
In a letter to the ECB's top regulators, the German Banking
Industry Committee - an umbrella association representing the
likes of Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank and
thousands of unlisted cooperative and savings banks - warned of
"significant risks" and said the ECB's demands to keep mum about
the so-called supervisory dialogue put banks in conflict with
laws requiring disclosure of price-sensitive information.
The ECB told Reuters it was planning to alter the
confidentiality pact.
"We're working closely with banks and as part of this, we
will address feedback received on the non-disclosure agreement
in a revised version to issue to banks in the coming days," a
spokesman for the ECB said.
The ECB is putting some 130 of the euro zone's largest banks
through checks of their ability to withstand future crises
before it becomes their supervisor in November.
The German Banking Industry Committee said the ECB's plans
did not allow them enough time to analyse and verify the test
results once they are revealed as planned in the second half of
October. It called on the ECB for more time and transparency to
deal with the results.
Separately, the committee also criticized ECB plans to guard
against data leaks by giving banks just 48 hours to review the
full results of the balance sheet checks before the ECB makes
them public.
"This lead time is by no means sufficient for a review of
the respective data," the committee said in a letter to Daniele
Nouy, head of the ECB's supervisory board, and Executive Board
member Sabine Lautenschlaeger.
The committee's complaint comes shortly after Germany's
savings bank association accused the ECB of acting arbitrarily
and inconsistently, saying its procedures seemed designed to
disadvantage the strongest institutions.
(Additional reporting by John O'Donnell; Editing by David
Holmes and Carmel Crimmins)