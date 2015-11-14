BRIEF-Argosy Property restructures syndicated bank facility
* Restructured its syndicated bank facility with ANZ Bank New Zealand , Bank of New Zealand and Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking
FRANKFURT Nov 14 Portugal's Novo Banco requires 1.4 billion euros ($1.5 billion) in extra capital and this shortfall must be made up within nine months, the European Central Bank said on Saturday after testing the health of nine banks.
The ECB found that of all the banks tested for their financial robustness, only Novo Banco required capital. It now has two weeks to submit a plan to fill the capital hole.
($1 = 0.9285 euros) (Reporting By John O'Donnell. Editing by Jane Merriman)
May 11 The CME Group Inc on Thursday said it lifted the majority of force majeure conditions invoked at corn and soybean shipping stations on the Illinois River earlier this month.