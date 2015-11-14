(Updates with political reaction, statements by central bank,
Novo Banco)
By John O'Donnell
FRANKFURT Nov 14 The European Central Bank has
ordered Portugal's Novo Banco to fill a 1.4 billion euro ($1.5
billion) hole in its finances, possibly delaying its planned
sale and hampering Lisbon's efforts to draw a line under its
biggest banking collapse.
The request to repair Novo Banco, created from the failed
Banco Espirito Santo (BES), presents a challenge for any
anti-austerity, Socialist-led government that could come to
power in coming weeks after a parliamentary vote this week.
Of nine banks across the euro zone tested by the ECB as a
follow-through on wider checks last year, only Novo Banco was
found to be short of capital. It has two weeks to present a plan
of action and nine months to plug the gap.
The Bank of Portugal said in a statement that Novo Banco had
already started working on a plan to raise capital through asset
sales to meet the shortfall. The plan will be presented in the
coming weeks.
The central bank failed to sell Novo Banco in September as
the bids it received were seen as too low. The result of the
'stress test' means the sale can resume.
"Preparation for the new phase of the sale process will be
initiated immediately, now that one of the main factors of
uncertainty hanging over the previous process is out of the
way," the Bank of Portugal said.
The Bank of Portugal is in charge of the sale process under
the terms of the 4.9 billion euro rescue plan for BES, which was
carried out by a bank resolution fund that is formally the
responsibility of Portugal's other banks. The government lent
part of the money to the fund used in the rescue and must be
repaid.
Novo Banco said in a separate statement that among its plans
to raise capital, it will sell insurance company GNB Vida and
other non-strategic holdings.
Political uncertainty could weigh on the sales process when
it resumes.
The centre-right government was ousted in a parliamentary
vote this week by the centre-left. In an Oct. 4 election, the
centre-right won the most votes but lost its parliamentary
majority, which swung to the left.
The Socialists are now trying to form a government with the
help of the far-left Communists and Left Bloc, all of which are
opposed to privatisations.
Jorge Pires, a member of the Communist Party's
policy-setting commission, said the result of the stress test
underlined the high costs of the rescue of BES, adding that Novo
Banco's sale "should be stopped immediately."
"It should remain in public control with its activity
focused on public investment," Pires was quoted as saying by
state news agency Lusa.
The prospect of a government backed by the far-left
Communists and Left Bloc has already rattled investors, worried
that a fragile economic recovery could be derailed in a country
that only last year exited an international bailout programme.
The collapse of BES in August 2014, under the weight of the
debts of its founding family, was the biggest financial failure
in Portugal's history. Novo Banco is the "good bank" created
from BES.
($1 = 0.9285 euros)
(Additional reporting by Axel Bugge in Lisbon; Editing by Jane
Merriman and Hugh Lawson)