FRANKFURT, June 5 The European Central Bank said
on Thursday it will give banks fresh access to long-term loans
with the aim of improving lending to euro zone companies.
The ECB has also decided to intensify preparations to buy
securitised loans.
Here is the text of the announcement:
In pursuing its price stability mandate, the Governing
Council of the ECB has today announced measures to enhance the
functioning of the monetary policy transmission mechanism by
supporting lending to the real economy. In particular, the
Governing Council has decided:
1. To conduct a series of targeted longer-term refinancing
operations (TLTROs) aimed at improving bank lending to the euro
area non-financial private sector, excluding loans to households
for house purchase, over a window of two years.
2. To intensify preparatory work related to outright
purchases of asset-backed securities (ABS).
The euro area non-financial private sector is defined as
euro area households and non-financial corporations.
Net lending will be measured on the basis of the
transactions concept of the BSI statistics, i.e. new loans minus
loan redemptions, adjusted for the impact of loan sales and
securitisations.
1. Modalities of the series of TLTROs
Counterparties will be entitled to an initial TLTRO borrowing
allowance (initial allowance) equal to 7 percent of the total
amount of their loans to the euro area non-financial private
sector, excluding loans to households for house purchase,
outstanding on 30 April 2014. In two successive TLTROs to be
conducted in September and December 2014, counterparties will be
able to borrow an amount that cumulatively does not exceed this
initial allowance.
During the period from March 2015 to June 2016, all
counterparties will be able to borrow additional amounts in a
series of TLTROs conducted quarterly. These additional amounts
can cumulatively reach up to three times each counterparty's net
lending to the euro area non-financial private sector, excluding
loans to households for house purchase, provided between 30
April 2014 and the respective allotment reference date in excess
of a specified benchmark. The benchmark will be determined by
taking into account each counterparty's net lending to the euro
area non-financial private sector, excluding loans to households
for house purchase, recorded in the 12-month period up to 30
April 2014.
All TLTROs will mature in September 2018.
The interest rate on the TLTROs will be fixed over the life
of each operation at the rate on the Eurosystem's main
refinancing operations (MROs) prevailing at the time of take-up,
plus a fixed spread of 10 basis points. Interest will be paid in
arrears when the borrowing is repaid.
Starting 24 months after each TLTRO, counterparties will
have the option to repay any part of the amounts they were
allotted in that TLTRO at a six-monthly frequency.
Counterparties that have borrowed under the TLTROs and whose
net lending to the euro area non-financial private sector,
excluding loans to households for house purchase, in the period
from 1 May 2014 to 30 April 2016 is below the benchmark will be
required to pay back borrowings in September 2016.
Further technical details and an exact calendar of the
operations will be announced in due course.
2. Intensification of preparatory work related to outright
purchases of ABS
The Governing Council has decided to intensify preparatory
work related to outright purchases in the ABS market to enhance
the functioning of the monetary policy transmission mechanism,
given the role of this market in facilitating new credit flows
to the economy. Under this initiative, the Eurosystem will
consider purchasing simple and transparent ABS with underlying
assets consisting of claims against the euro area non-financial
private sector, taking into account the desirable changes in the
regulatory environment, and will work with other relevant
institutions to that effect.
The Eurosystem will work out the appropriate modalities for
this policy measure, including the key requirements that the ABS
will have to meet in order to be eligible. Further details of
the initiative will be announced in due course.