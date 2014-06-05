FRANKFURT, June 5 The European Central Bank said
on Thursday concerns have risen about a possible escalation of
tensions between Ukraine and Russia which could affect the euro
zone via trade, financial links and oil prices.
Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region in March was
met with protests from Western nations, which have imposed visa
bans and asset freezes on officials, lawmakers and companies
close to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
At the G7 summit that ended on Thursday and was held without
Russia, leaders threatened to impose harder-hitting sanctions if
Moscow does not help restore stability to eastern Ukraine.
The ECB published its staff macroeconomic projections, drawn
up by staff from all euro zone central banks, on Thursday. An
article in the publication said hard data for the euro zone
appeared to be largely unaffected by events in Ukraine, but that
there was "anecdotal evidence of possibly increased uncertainty
related to the crisis".
"Concerns about a possible escalation of the tensions
between Ukraine and Russia have increased lately," the ECB said.
"The main potential channels of adverse spillovers to the
euro area are trade and financial linkages with Russia, rather
than with Ukraine."
The euro zone gets around 25 percent of its gas imports from
Russia and 30 percent of its oil imports, while some euro zone
countries import gas almost exclusively from Russia. Claims on
Russia by euro zone banks are equivalent to around 1 percent of
euro zone gross domestic product, the ECB said.
The central bank for the 18 countries that use the euro said
the economic impact of any escalation in tensions would depend
on the type of sanctions imposed by the European Union and the
United States on Russia and any retaliatory measures by Moscow.
"While the specifics of such sanctions are uncertain, such
sanctions could lead to a rise in oil prices, a decline in
Russia's exports to the euro area, with adverse effects on
activity in Russia, and capital outflows leading to a
depreciation of the rouble," the ECB said.
Some euro zone countries might be affected indirectly, for
example through any impact from the crisis on Eastern Europe.
"Sectors and industries specifically important to some euro
area countries, such as agriculture, food, real estate, tourism
and certain banking sectors, might be particularly affected by a
prolonged or escalated crisis," the ECB said in the article.
(Reporting by Eva Taylor; Editing by Catherine Evans)