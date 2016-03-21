PARIS, March 21 Negative interest rates are an
effective tool for central banks in the fight against
deflationary pressures although they have their limits, ECB
governing council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on
Monday.
Despite deflationary pressures stemming from low oil prices
and a slowdown in emerging market economies, Villeroy said there
was no sign of "deflationary dynamics" emerging where falling
prices weigh on wages and asset prices.
Though much attention has focused on the ECB's use of
negative interest rates, Villeroy stressed that they were one
tool among others in a comprehensive package expanded at the
governing council's last meeting earlier this month.
"We think that they have been effective, but they naturally
have their limits," Villeroy told a conference at the Bank of
France, where he is also governor.
He added that the ECB's governing council had given a strong
signal of its "internationally cooperative attitude" by opting
this month against a tiering system that would have exempted
banks from negative interest rates.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by James Regan)