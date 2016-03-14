PARIS, March 14 ECB governing council member
Francois Villeroy de Galhau defended on Monday the European
Central Bank's inflation target despite undershooting it, saying
it was key for credibility.
After euro zone inflation turned negative in February, the
ECB stepped up its monetary easing on Thursday in hope of
reviving lending and price growth to get inflation back towards
its target of close to but less than two percent over the medium
term.
"The current challenges do not call our mandate into doubt,
but rather change the way that we fulfil it," Villeroy, who is
also governor of the French central bank, said in a speech at
Paris' Dauphine University.
"Sticking to the target is essential for the credibility of
monetary policy - this target of two percent is a mid-term
anchor at a time when there is so much volatility and short-term
thinking weighing on the economy," he added.
Villeroy also said that though the euro zone was not in
deflation, too low inflation was as costly as too high
inflation, which justified the central bank taking action sooner
rather than later.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Bate Felix)