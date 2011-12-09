* BOI chief says ECB control of bailout funds should cut
yields
* Must respect German "obsession" with not monetarising debt
* Italy austerity plan necessary, but will hit growth
* Italy pensions now sustainable, long reform process
completed
By Giuseppe Fonte and Stefano Bernabei
ROME, Dec 9 The European leaders' decision
to put the European Central Bank in charge of the euro zone's
bailout funds is a key result for the EU summit and should help
bring down borrowing costs, ECB Governing Council Member Ignazio
Visco said on Friday.
In testimony to the Italian parliament, the Bank of Italy
chief said if bond yields come down as envisaged, the European
Banking Authority has agreed it will reduce its upwardly revised
capital requirements for banks announced on Thursday.
He said giving the ECB responsibility for the European
Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) and European Stability
Mechanism (ESM) was "the big news" from an EU deal on how to
tackle the region's debt crisis.
"It will no longer be an entity for which no one knows who
is responsible, and which has the capacity to intervene to
gather funds," Visco said. "If this works, national bonds under
attack will rise ... and EBA's decision can be reviewed and
reduced."
The EBA revised up banks' capitalisation requirements in
view of the rising yields on euro zone debt in their portfolios.
The capital shortfall that must be plugged by Italian banks
was raised to 15.37 billion euros due to their substantial
holdings of Italian sovereign debt.
Asked by lawmakers about the ECB's unwillingness to become a
lender of last resort in the euro zone, Visco said it was
necessary to understand the reasons why the region's largest
economy strongly opposed such a change in the bank's remit.
"The reason the Germans are so obsessed with debt
monetarisation is that they equate it with Weimar, Nazism, World
War Two and the destruction of their country," he said. "It's a
reason that should be respected. If we don't understand each
other, then we can't have discussions."
CREDIT CRUNCH
In three hours of testimony, Visco said decisions taken by
the ECB on Thursday would help banks overcome a marked fall in
wholesale funding that could have led to a credit crunch and hit
the real economy.
The ECB cut its main interest rate to 1 percent from 1.25
percent, announced three-year longer-term refinancing
operations, reduced collateral requirements for ECB funding, and
halved reserve requirements for central bank deposits.
Italy's latest 30-billion euros austerity package will weigh
on growth, but was necessary to avoid far worse damage to the
economy, Visco said.
The austerity measures were made up largely of higher
revenues, accounting for around two-thirds of the fiscal
correction, and would subtract roughly 0.5 of a percentage point
from economic growth over the next two years.
However, the plan was still necessary "to re-establish the
credit-worthiness of the state and to avoid extremely serious
and lasting consequences for the real economy".
Italian benchmark bond yields, which stood at around 6.5
percent on Friday, need to fall to around 5 percent to avoid
negative consequences for the real economy, he said.
Italian gross domestic product will fall next year and post
"modest growth" in 2013, Visco said in comments in line with the
government's official forecasts of a contraction of 0.4 percent
in 2012, and marginal growth of 0.3 percent the year after.
Visco applauded the pension reform incorporated in the plan,
saying it made Italy's pension system financially sustainable
and completed the long process of adjusting to an ageing
population that had begun to be adopted in previous years.
In other remarks, Visco said a European ratings agency was
"a good idea" and took a swipe at the three main ratings
agencies, calling for more transparency and competition.
He said there was an issue of "who controls the controllers"
and he would like to know how much they spend on research.
Looking at the broader euro zone debt crisis, he said fast
and bold action was required "at the national, European and
global level."