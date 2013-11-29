FRANKFURT Nov 29 There is a risk that expectations of central bank action become too big in times of crisis, European Central Bank Governing Council member Ignazio Visco said on Friday, adding that the ECB is aware of these risks.

Visco defended, though, the ECB's non-traditional tools, which have included asset purchases and lending money to banks on an unlimited basis, saying they were needed to reduce financial fragmentation in the common currency bloc.

"There is a risk of overburdening monetary policy in the end, that we end up having to do too much with interest rates," said in a speech at the Goethe University Frankfurt.

"We are conscious of this risk," he added.

Visco, who heads the Bank of Italy, also said that if low interest rates were to lead to the emergence of asset bubbles, these bubbles would have to be dealt with using tools other than interest rates.

