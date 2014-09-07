* Says time for more expansive fiscal policy in euro zone
* Says Italy must hurry on reforms
(Adds Visco comments on euro zone fiscal policy)
By Valentina Za and Silvia Aloisi
CERNOBBIO, Italy, Sept 7 The European Central
Bank should be ready to take further measures to guarantee
monetary stability if needed, Ignazio Visco, the governor of the
Bank of Italy and a member of the ECB Governing Council said in
a newspaper interview on Sunday.
Visco also called for the European Commission to allow more
expansive fiscal policy in the euro zone, where economic growth
ground to a halt in the second quarter.
The ECB on Thursday unexpectedly cut interest rates to near
zero and pledged to buy asset-backed securities to fight low
inflation and support economic growth in the euro zone. It also
resumed its covered-bond buying programme.
"As the launch of a new programme of covered bond purchases
shows, we must not hesitate to take other actions, if they are
necessary to guarantee monetary stability," Visco told Italian
daily La Repubblica.
ECB President Mario Draghi said some members of the bank's
governing council were in favour of doing more, and that
so-called quantitative easing - or buying assets such as
government bonds - had been discussed.
In a landmark speech last month that signalled a shift in
the ECB's stance away from austerity and towards reviving
economic growth, Draghi said there was room for fiscal policies
to support demand in the euro zone alongside the ECB's monetary
policy.
Visco was more explicit, and suggested the EU Commission
look at overall fiscal policy in the euro zone instead of
focusing on the budget deficits of individual countries.
"It's in our mutual interest, without losing sight of the
need to be vigilant about the long-term sustainability of each
country's public accounts, that the orientation of fiscal policy
for the entire euro area becomes more expansive during this
phase," he said.
"Precisely because there is no common budget (for the euro
zone), the European Commission could take into account the
overall situation of the euro area in its analysis of national
budget policies."
European Union budget rules require countries to keep their
deficits at or below 3 percent of output, and that is tying the
hands of some of the core euro zone countries, including France
and Italy, which need to take steps to stimulate growth.
Italy, which holds the six-month rotating presidency of the
EU, slid into its third recession in six years during the first
half of 2014 and Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has been pushing
for a more growth-focused fiscal stance since taking office
about seven months ago.
"IMPORTANT STEPS"
Speaking at a business forum in Cernobbio, near Milan,
Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said the ECB had
taken "very important and useful steps which go in the right
direction" and said it was up to governments to follow through
with structural reforms to support growth.
With the second-highest debt in Europe after Greece as a
percentage of gross domestic product, and a budget
deficit-to-GDP ratio that came in right at the EU's 3 percent
ceiling last year, Italy wants more flexibility in spending in
exchange for overhauling the public administration, labour
market and schools.
But the 39-year-old Renzi's promised reforms have yet to be
passed in parliament, and the prime minister, while still
popular according to polls, is facing increasing criticism that
he is not following through. Visco said Italy must hurry.
When asked how much time the euro zone's third-biggest
economy had to make reforms, Visco replied: "Not much."
Padoan said the government was committed to defend Italy's
creditworthiness also by meeting the 3 percent threshold, which
he said was an important signal to markets and not just a
symbolic number.
He said the government was strongly committed to its
privatisation plans and to extracting more value from
state-owned assets. But he said there were no shortcuts to
lowering Italy's 2 trillion-euro public debt, calling reports
that it could be slashed through a fire sale of state assets
"fantasy."
(Additional reporting by Luca Trogni and Elvira Pollina in
