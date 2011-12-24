(Add quotes)
* Monetary policy will be attentive to economic cycle
* ECB liquidity measures aimed at avoiding credit crunch
* Bank cap hikes not easy, but figures not extraordinary
MILAN, Dec 24 European Central Bank
Governing Council Member Ignazio Visco said in a newspaper
interview on Saturday that the bank will be attentive to the
economic cycle when setting monetary policy, suggesting rates
could fall more if the euro zone economy worsens.
The ECB has cut interest rates for two months in a row and
this month unveiled a raft of measures to support Europe's
cash-starved banks to counter a forecast recession brought on by
widespread austerity measures.
"Monetary policy will be attentive to the (economic) cycle.
It is thus that we defend monetary stability in the
medium-term," the governor of the Bank of Italy, said in the
interview in Italian business daily Il Sole 24 Ore.
Visco also said the upward trend in Italian bond yields has
been stopped and turned around, even if financial markets remain
very volatile.
On Friday, the yield on the 10-year Italian government bond
rose above 7 percent, the highest since Dec. 16, and the spread
over the equivalent German Bund was more than 500 basis points
on worries about the euro zone in 2012.
"All the same the trend for higher yields is stopped and
turned around, and today we are well below the highs registered
in the last few months," Visco said in the interview in Italian
business daily Il Sole 24 Ore.
"Certainly there is a lot of volatility, but we know that
confidence on the markets is lost quickly and regained only
slowly and with a constant and continuous commitment," said
Visco, who is also governor of the Bank of Italy.
Visco said that the Italian government's 33 billion euro
($43 billion) austerity package, approved definitively by the
Senate on Thursday, was "indispensable", but he added that
structural measures to boost growth and create jobs and wealth
should be accelerated.
"It is with policies that sustain growth in a credible way
that it will be possible to convince the rest of the world that
- as our analyses clearly confirm - our public debt is
sustainable," he said.
In an interview on Friday, Standard & Poor's top executives
said the first quarter of 2012 will be a test for Italy because
of the huge amount of sovereign debt it has to refinance.
The record-high yields Italy has paid at recent sales have
led to concerns the euro zone's third-largest economy may have
trouble refinancing the more than 150 billion euros of debt
coming due between February and April next year.
The spread between the 10-year Italian bond and the
equivalent Bund can fall if the growth capacity of national
economies is judged favourably, on prospects for political
integration in the euro zone, and international cooperation, he
said.
BANK FUNDING, CAPITAL
Asked about growth and the problem of the economic cycle,
Visco said: "This is the reason for which, with the last
decisions of the governing board, we have made monetary policy
still more accommodating than it was already before."
He added that the ECB does not only respond to short-term
inflation trends when setting policy.
A year of complete stagnation awaits the euro zone economy
in 2012, according to a recent Reuters poll of economists, who
said a recession has already started that will last until the
second quarter of next year.
European banks gobbled up nearly 490 billion euros in
three-year cut-price loans from the ECB on Wednesday, easing
immediate fears of a credit crunch but leaving unresolved how
much will flow to needy euro zone economies.
More than a dozen Italian banks, including top lenders
UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo, tapped 116
billion euros ($143.5 billion) of the three-year loans - about a
quarter of the total.
"Bank liquidity is suffering strong pressure because of the
difficulty in renewing wholesale funding, which is determined by
the strong increase in sovereign risks in the euro zone," Visco
said in the paper.
Visco said the European Banking Authority's demand for
higher capital buffers, which has come under fire in Italy, is a
one-off exercise and is not aimed at deleveraging or reducing
lending to the economy.
"I understand that (raising capital on the market) is not
easy, but we are not talking about extraordinary figures," he
said, adding that other options include cutting dividends and
bonuses, and selling non-strategic assets.
(Writing by Nigel Tutt and Philip Pullella)