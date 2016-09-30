ROME, Sept 30 It would be reasonable for euro
zone inflation to exceed the European Central Bank's target of 2
percent for a while, to offset the long period in which it has
been far below it, ECB Governing Council Member Ignazio Visco
said on Friday.
Asked by daily Il Foglio if the ECB should aim to overshoot
its inflation target, Visco replied that it was "almost simple
arithmetic" that as inflation had been below 2 percent for so
long "it's comprehensible that we should exceed that objective
for a certain period of time."
He added that "the problem to concentrate on now is still
how to get close to 2 percent."
Eurozone inflation stood at 0.2 percent in August.
Visco, the governor of the Bank of Italy, also said
categorically in the interview that the ECB's quantitative
easing programme "does not expire in March 2017," as the bank
has committed to extending it if necessary.
(Reporting By Gavin Jones)