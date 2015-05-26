ROME May 26 Italy's central bank backed Prime
Minister Matteo Renzi's calls for more fiscal flexibility on
Tuesday, but also pointed to long-standing problems in the
economy and called for reforms to be broadened and accelerated.
Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said reforms to labour
market rules aimed at getting more people into permanent,
full-time jobs had shown positive early signs, suggesting that
as the economy picks up, stable employment could grow.
He also said the decision to insist on using the full
margins for flexibility offered by EU budget rules, was the
correct one.
However, Visco also pointed to deep-seated weaknesses that
have held back Italy's economy for decades, ranging from a
snail-paced justice system, weak schools, choking red tape,
corruption and said the government had to do more.
"In order not to disappoint the expectations of change, the
spectrum of the reforms must be broadened and their
implementation accelerated," he said in a speech to the central
bank's general assembly.
The latest admonishment from the central bank, days before
an important set of regional elections, follows months of
bruising battles over reforms to the labour market and the
electoral system, which are set to continue in the months ahead.
They come as the government is trying to push new reforms to
the school system through parliament in the face of stiff
opposition from many in Renzi's own party.
Visco said the Italian economy, which returned to growth in
the first quarter after three years of stagnation and recession,
was set to grow this year although he noted that recovery was
weaker than the euro zone average.
"There is still the risk, however, especially in the south,
that the recovery will not be able to create jobs to the same
extent as in the exits from past recessions," he said, referring
to Italy's poor southern regions, where the economic slump hit
hardest.
(Reporting by James Mackenzie; Editing by Susan Fenton)