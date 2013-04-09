FRANKFURT, April 9 Households in many peripheral
euro zone countries are on average wealthier than those in the
bloc's core, a study published by the European Central Bank on
Tuesday showed.
The Eurosystem household finance and consumption survey,
which included all euro zone countries except Ireland and
Estonia, showed that often the households in bailed-out
countries have more net assets than those in countries which
paid out funds for the rescues.
Average net wealth in Spain was 291,400 euros ($379,300) and
in Italy 275,200 euros, significantly higher than in triple-A
rated Germany (195,200 euros), the Netherlands (170,200 euros)
and Finland (161,500 euros).
The data, which was mainly collected in 2010, showed that
the perception of rich northern European countries helping their
poor southern cousins was not accurate, and that solid public
finances are no indication of high personal wealth.
Median net wealth is the lowest in the bloc's paymaster,
Germany (51,400 euros), less than a third of that in Italy
(173,500 euros) or Spain (182,700 euros), due to the relatively
low level of home ownership in Germany.
"The composition of net wealth is primarily driven by real
assets," the joint study by the ECB and euro zone national
central banks said.
Other factors accounting for different wealth levels
included income, household composition, leverage to buy property
and house prices, the study said.
Germany and Austria were the only two countries in the
survey where less than half of households own their home.
On average, the wealthiest households are in Luxembourg, but
Cyprus, which last month came close to a complete financial
meltdown, was second.
The sovereign debt crisis has forced five euro zone
countries-- in addition to Cyprus, also Spain, Portugal, Ireland
and Greece - to apply for a bailout from their European
partners.
Populations in the core countries have become increasingly
resistant to the rescue packages, and populist parties critical
of such moves have gained in polls in some, including Finland
and Germany.
The study also showed that the vast majority, almost 85
percent, of total assets in the euro zone are in property.
The top 10 percent of wealthiest households hold slightly
more than half of the total net wealth in the euro zone. In
terms of income, the top 10 percent of earn 31.0 percent of the
total.
The debt-to-income ratio for all households having debt tops
100 percent in four euro zone countries - Spain, Cyprus,
Portugal and the Netherlands, where it is the highest with
almost twice the annual income.
By country, household new wealth ranges from 51,400 euros in
Germany to 397,800 euros in Luxembourg, as viewed by the median
figures. Straight average of wealth varied between 79,700 euros
in Slovakia to 710,100 euros in Luxembourg.