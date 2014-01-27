STUTTGART, Germany Jan 27 European Central Bank governing council member Jens Weidmann on Monday backed ECB President Mario Draghi's assessment of a gradual yet still weak recovery in the euro zone.

Draghi said earlier that there were many encouraging signs in the euro zone economy and no risks of deflation, though the recovery remained fragile and the crisis was not over yet.

"He (Draghi) is absolutely right with this description," said Weidmann, who is also the head the German Bundesbank, at an event organised by German newspaper Stuttgarter Zeitung.

"The outlook for inflation, but also for the risks of deflation let us look positively into the future," he said.