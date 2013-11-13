FRANKFURT Nov 13 The impact of low interest
rates wanes over time and they cannot become permanent, European
Central Bank Governing Council member Jens Weidmann said on
Wednesday.
Weidmann, who also heads the German Bundesbank, said that
the ECB's Governing Council sees no deflation risks.
"Risks and side effects increase especially when the
medication of low interest rates becomes permanent therapy,
while the impact of low interest rates decreases the longer they
last," Weidmann said at an event organised by German
co-operative banks.
The Bundesbank head also warned governments against relying
too much on lower funding costs created by very low policy
rates.
"Government must not lean back and just rely on the
effectiveness of low interest rates," he said. "This is the risk
of expansive monetary policy, that we will have to keep an eye
on."
Weidmann also said that the ECB's bank balance-sheet
assessment would look at whether banks have problems when
interest rates start to rise, as rising interest rates hit banks
earlier than the real economy.
