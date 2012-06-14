Jens Weidmann, President of German Bundesbank, answers reporter's questions during an exclusive interview with Reuters at the Bundesbank headquarters in Frankfurt, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Files

MANNHEIM, Germany Europe's leaders must not delay tough decisions on a shared fiscal and economic policy framework, European Central Bank member Jens Weidmann said on Thursday, adding that it was the central bank's job to focus on fighting inflation risks.

ECB President Mario Draghi has urged politicians to come up a with long-term vision for the euro zone, sparking a more serious debate about closer fiscal and political integration. EU leaders now aim to agree to develop a road map to "fiscal union" at a June 28-29 EU summit.

Weidmann said that Europe needed to take a "pivotal decision, which can no longer be delayed", adding that neither shared euro zone debt issuance nor a broader ECB mandate nor higher inflation would solve Europe's current problems.

"Discussions on the benefit of higher inflation targets or expanding the monetary policy mandate, as fruitless as they may be, put this confidence (in the central bank) at grave risk," he said.

The ECB also said in its monthly report that it would not tolerate high inflation in the euro zone to allow peripheral countries regain their competitive edge.

Weidmann said short term emergency measures should not run contrary to the long term goal of price stability.

"Monetary policy must combat future upside inflationary risks with tenacity," he said. "The steps necessary to achieve this objective must not be impeded or delayed by other considerations that are irrelevant to monetary policy."

If Europe chose to go down the route of closer fiscal integration, Weidmann said euro zone countries needed to be prepared to obey strict budget rules and hand over sovereignty in some areas to a central institution that monitors compliance and can enforce the rules.

He said it was important that the introduction of joint liability, as in jointly issued debt, could only come at the end of the integration process.

"The sequence in which the steps are taken is crucial. If we were to reverse the order, there would be a risk - if not, in fact, a strong probability - of the second step never being taken or, at least, not being taken properly," Weidmann said.

