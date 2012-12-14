FRANKFURT Dec 14 European Central Bank
policymaker Jens Weidmann suggested that EU finance ministers
should have given the ECB oversight of fewer euro zone banks, in
comments published on Friday.
The EU ministers agreed on Thursday to hand the ECB
authority to police directly at least 150 of the euro zone's
biggest banks and to intervene in smaller banks at the first
sign of trouble.
"For practical reasons, one could have drawn the circle of
systemically relevant banks a little bit tighter," Weidmann, who
also heads the German Bundesbank, was quoted as saying by German
magazine Wirtschaftswoche.
"I'm not convinced that the ECB Governing Council is the
ideal body to decide whether a bank should be closed or not,"
Weidmann also said.
