JOUY-EN-JOSAS, France Feb 25 The European
Central Bank should move back toward traditional monetary policy
and away from its current path which is too close to fiscal
policy, ECB Governing Council member Jens Weidmann said on
Monday.
Weidmann also said that France, where he was speaking, must
meet budget deficit targets it has signed up for, and that it is
especially important for it to show an example to smaller euro
countries.
Talking generally about efforts to solve the euro zone debt
crisis, Weidmann repeated his stance that central banks could
not solve the crisis if they wanted to, and that they should not
be pushed to take a role in fiscal policy.
Putting the onus on governments to act, he said monetary
policy or exchange rate policy cannot be the solution to the
debt crisis.
"Central banks must focus on price stability, must remain
independent, and must not become too closely intertwined with
fiscal policy," he said in the text of a speech to be given at
HEC business school.
He cited the Bank of Japan as a central bank under political
pressure, but also warned that the expectations of central banks
saving the day had become so large in the euro zone that it was
time to worry about inflation eroding buying power.
French President Francois Hollande called earlier this month
for the euro zone to set a medium-term target for the euro,
receiving a frosty response from Berlin as well as the ECB.
Weidmann said overactive central banks are a bigger problem,
which could erode the common currency.
"If we care about stable prices and if we care about
purchasing power then we should be worried," Weidmann said.
"We should be worried because on the European dance floor
monetary and fiscal policy are moving toward each other."
