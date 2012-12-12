FRANKFURT Dec 12 European Central Bank
policymaker Jens Weidmann called on Wednesday for Europe's
leaders to push ahead with closer economic integration in the
euro zone, pressing for action on the eve of Europe's last
summit this year.
"To secure healthy government finances in the euro area for
the long term, the currency union's architecture must be further
coherently developed," Weidmann, who also heads the German
Bundesbank, said in the text of a speech for delivery at
Frankfurt's Goethe University.
Part of the euro zone's plans for closer economic
integration is a banking union. Germany signalled on Wednesday
it was ready to back plans for the ECB to be made the chief
supervisor of banks, raising the prospect of a breakthrough on
the European Union's most ambitious financial reform.
(Reporting By Eva Kuehnen and Paul Carrel)