FRANKFURT Nov 13 The non-traditional policies
central banks are tempted to take during a crisis can endanger
their independence, European Central Bank Governing Council
member Jens Weidmann said on Wednesday.
Weidmann, who also heads the German Bundesbank, said that
there was no fixed split within the Governing Council where
southern Europeans push for more accommodative policies and
northern countries try to stop them.
"Central bank independence can be justified only when we
keep our definition of our mandate narrow," Weidmann said in a
question-and-answer session after a speech organised by German
co-operative banks.
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen and Eva Taylor)