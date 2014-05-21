FRANKFURT May 21 It is not clear yet whether
the European Central Bank will take fresh policy action at its
upcoming June meeting, ECB Governing Council member Jens
Weidmann has said.
The ECB's loose monetary policy stance was appropriate to
support the recovery, but its risks and side effects should be
kept in mind, Weidmann told the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper,
according to advance excerpts of an interview due to appear in
Thursday's edition.
"The interest rate policy is the core of our monetary policy
instruments. A central banker's attention would certainly focus
first on this, if in the end it became necessary to act,"
Weidmann was quoted as saying. "But so far it is not clear
whether we will have to act at all."
ECB President Mario Draghi said after the May meeting that
the Governing Council was "comfortable with acting next time" -
its June 5 policy meeting - but wanted to see updated economic
projections from the bank's staff first.
(Reporting by Eva Taylor; Editing by Kevin Liffey)