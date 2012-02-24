MEXICO CITY Feb 24 - European Central
Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Jens Weidmann said on Friday
there are no discussions about the possibility of a third
three-year ECB liquidity offer.
Asked if there would be another round, Weidmann said "it is
not up for discussion."
Weidmann was in Mexico City for a meeting of finance
ministers and central bankers from the Group of 20 economic
powers.
In December, the ECB announced the first of two rounds of
cheap 3-year funding operations for nearly half a trillion euros
to help fight the euro zone crisis.
A second round of loans at low rates could yield another
half trillion on Feb. 29 despite signs institutions already have
adequate liquidity, a Reuters poll of more than 60 economists
showed.
ECB President Mario Draghi said in January the flood of
loans were helping banks.