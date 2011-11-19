BERLIN Nov 19 The European Central Bank
will help euro zone states with ailing finances only as long as
it does not jeopardise the bank's main inflation-fighting goal,
ECB Governing Council member Jens Weidmann said.
In an interview with German broadcaster Deutschlandradio
Kultur, Weidmann rejected calls by states such as France for the
ECB to intervene more forcefully to halt the euro zone's
accelerating debt crisis.
"The duty of the euro system is to secure monetary
stability," said Weidmann, who also heads the German Bundesbank.
"As long as this is secured, we can support those responsible
for financial stability -- and we are doing that."
"What is being asked of us now is to extend our mandate
beyond what is set in the EU treaties," he said. "And I don't
think that the euro zone can gain confidence if the central bank
oversteps its mandate or breaches EU treaties."
On Friday, ECB President Mario Draghi pressed euro zone
governments to kick-start the bloc's EFSF rescue fund, showing
exasperation at their slow progress and resisting pressure for
the ECB to do more.
That came in the wake of growing pressure by some states for
bolder crisis-fighting steps from the ECB, such as using it as a
lender of last resort for the bloc or as a backstop for the
EFSF.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has made clear she favours a
step-by-step approach to tackling the crisis, which is spreading
to large countries at the heart of the euro project such as
Italy, Spain and possibly even France.
One element of Merkel's approach is to keep the pressure on
euro zone budget sinners to get their finances in order, a view
backed by Weidmann, who sees requests to finance states via the
ECB as disincentive to reform.
"Ultimately this is about requesting the central bank to
finance states monetarily," he said. "I am firmly convinced that
such an approach would not win confidence for Europe but destroy
confidence."
"If we were to execute unlimited purchasing of state bonds
... We would establish an interest rate for state bonds and shut
off a market mechanism that has a necessary disciplining effect,
as we have seen in Italy," he added.
