By Eva Kuehnen
BERLIN Nov 22 Italy and Spain can resolve
their debt problems without outside help, European Central Bank
policymaker Jens Weidmann said on Tuesday, rejecting growing
pressure for the ECB to act as a lender of last resort to
crisis-hit euro zone countries.
As the debt crisis spreads to core euro zone countries,
pressure from markets and some governments in the bloc is
growing on the ECB to do more to help. Many see the bank as the
only institution with the firepower to contain the crisis.
Some government leaders want the ECB to become a lender of
last resort, using the overwhelming firepower it can muster as
issuer of the euro currency to prop up debt-ridden countries.
Weidmann, who is president of the German Bundesbank, said it
was not the ECB's job to finance public budgets.
"(The ECB) would overstretch its mandate and call into
question the legitimacy of its independence by accepting a role
of lender of last resort for highly indebted member states," he
told a German employers' forum in Berlin to loud applause.
Germany has led resistance to this option and Weidmann has
led ECB resistance to the bank playing a bigger role in fighting
the debt crisis.
Turning to Italy and Spain, he said: "In both cases, I am
confident that these countries need no outside help but rather
that they can comfortably help themselves, and that the new
governments will take the necessary measures."
Growing insecurity was the problem at the centre of the
crisis and this was caused by a loss of confidence. There was no
risk of recession in Germany, so long as the crisis in
confidence did not escalate, Weidmann added.
"It is up to all of us to work against the general loss in
confidence," he said. "Therefore, we must not limit our focus to
short-term crisis fighting and nor should we adopt unseen
proposals that have been developed for other currency areas."
The United States and Britain have both embarked on
quantitative easing -- essentially printing money -- but the ECB
has refrained from using this policy measure for fear of stoking
inflation.
The Bundesbank chief's comments came a day after another ECB
policymaker, Austria's Ewald Nowotny, said the central bank
could not simply start printing money but would have to discuss
its next response to the crisis.
The ECB has faced pressure to scale up its crisis response
both from some euro zone states including France, and from
countries outside the bloc led by the United States and Britain.
But the bank has showed no sign of bowing to the pressure.
Data released on Monday showed it restricted its purchases of
euro zone government bonds to 8 billion euros last week.
RECESSION RISK
Weidmann said adopting a lender of last resort role --
although highly tempting for struggling euro zone states --
would involve significant risks to stability in the bloc.
"Whoever believes that the current crisis can be overcome by
giving up crucial principles of stability orientation, pushing
current legislation aside, is wrong," he said, adding that it
would be like drinking sea water to kill the thirst.
He called on Germany to lead by example and continue with
its budget consolidation.
There is no question that Germany has a fundamental interest
in overcoming the crisis and in a stable currency union, he
said, adding that the euro had protected Germany from potential
erratic currency swings.
"Currently I do not expect a recession in Germany," Weidmann
said. "At the moment it looks like we -- after the strong third
quarter -- are experiencing a significant weakening of growth in
the winter half year. But, this should not bring the end of the
economic upswing phase."
Economic forecasts were marked by unusually high
uncertainty, he added: "We will only be spared a recession if
the current crisis of confidence does not escalate further."
(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Susan Fenton)