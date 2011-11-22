(Adds quotes, details)

By Eva Kuehnen

BERLIN Nov 22 Italy and Spain can resolve their debt problems without outside help, European Central Bank policymaker Jens Weidmann said on Tuesday, rejecting growing pressure for the ECB to act as a lender of last resort to crisis-hit euro zone countries.

As the debt crisis spreads to core euro zone countries, pressure from markets and some governments in the bloc is growing on the ECB to do more to help. Many see the bank as the only institution with the firepower to contain the crisis.

Some government leaders want the ECB to become a lender of last resort, using the overwhelming firepower it can muster as issuer of the euro currency to prop up debt-ridden countries.

Weidmann, who is president of the German Bundesbank, said it was not the ECB's job to finance public budgets.

"(The ECB) would overstretch its mandate and call into question the legitimacy of its independence by accepting a role of lender of last resort for highly indebted member states," he told a German employers' forum in Berlin to loud applause.

Germany has led resistance to this option and Weidmann has led ECB resistance to the bank playing a bigger role in fighting the debt crisis.

Turning to Italy and Spain, he said: "In both cases, I am confident that these countries need no outside help but rather that they can comfortably help themselves, and that the new governments will take the necessary measures."

Growing insecurity was the problem at the centre of the crisis and this was caused by a loss of confidence. There was no risk of recession in Germany, so long as the crisis in confidence did not escalate, Weidmann added.

"It is up to all of us to work against the general loss in confidence," he said. "Therefore, we must not limit our focus to short-term crisis fighting and nor should we adopt unseen proposals that have been developed for other currency areas."

The United States and Britain have both embarked on quantitative easing -- essentially printing money -- but the ECB has refrained from using this policy measure for fear of stoking inflation.

The Bundesbank chief's comments came a day after another ECB policymaker, Austria's Ewald Nowotny, said the central bank could not simply start printing money but would have to discuss its next response to the crisis.

The ECB has faced pressure to scale up its crisis response both from some euro zone states including France, and from countries outside the bloc led by the United States and Britain.

But the bank has showed no sign of bowing to the pressure. Data released on Monday showed it restricted its purchases of euro zone government bonds to 8 billion euros last week.

RECESSION RISK

Weidmann said adopting a lender of last resort role -- although highly tempting for struggling euro zone states -- would involve significant risks to stability in the bloc.

"Whoever believes that the current crisis can be overcome by giving up crucial principles of stability orientation, pushing current legislation aside, is wrong," he said, adding that it would be like drinking sea water to kill the thirst.

He called on Germany to lead by example and continue with its budget consolidation.

There is no question that Germany has a fundamental interest in overcoming the crisis and in a stable currency union, he said, adding that the euro had protected Germany from potential erratic currency swings.

"Currently I do not expect a recession in Germany," Weidmann said. "At the moment it looks like we -- after the strong third quarter -- are experiencing a significant weakening of growth in the winter half year. But, this should not bring the end of the economic upswing phase."

Economic forecasts were marked by unusually high uncertainty, he added: "We will only be spared a recession if the current crisis of confidence does not escalate further." (Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Susan Fenton)