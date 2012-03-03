BERLIN, March 3 Bundesbank chief Jens
Weidmann has criticised the European Central Bank's (ECB)
three-year funding operations, which this week unleashed a
1-trillion euro wave of cash into the financial system, German
weekly news magazine Spiegel reported.
In an advance copy of its new edition made available on
Saturday Spiegel quoted Weidmann as saying the conditions for
the funds were "very generous".
"The programme may have a calming effect in the short term
but it is a calm which could be deceptive," Weidmann told
Spiegel.
Weidmann is particularly concerned about the ECB's loosening
of the collateral rules for banks wanting to tap its funding.
