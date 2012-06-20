* Up to Greece to get reforms back on track
* Greece must fulfil bailout terms for further aid
* Not in favour of joint short-term "eurobills"
FRANKFURT, June 20 Greece must get its reform
programme back on track if the so-called troika of the European
Union, IMF and European Central Bank judges that it has deviated
from the plan, Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann was quoted as
saying on Wednesday.
Weidmann told Germany's manager magazin in an interview that
Sunday's Greek election, which the pro-bailout party New
Democracy narrowly won, had not changed the fact that Greece
needed to stick to the bailout plan to get further financial
aid.
"There is an agreement with Greece, and that counts,"
Weidmann, one of the most powerful members of ECB's Governing
Council, told the magazine.
"If there are discrepancies (from the programme), we have to
analyse the causes, but first of all it will be up to Greece to
demonstrate that there is a way to repair it."
Euro zone officials have begun to accept that Greece's
programme may be impossible to implement without changes, as the
country is already off track and its economy is sliding deeper
into recession.
The new government's first mission will be to convince
officials from the EU, the ECB and the International Monetary
Fund to sign off on the next instalment of aid from the bailout.
EU President Jose-Manuel Barroso said on Monday the troika
would go to Greece as soon as a government was formed.
ECB Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen said on Monday
that giving Greece more time to meet its fiscal targets would
mean that the country needed more financial support.
Although the danger of Greece crashing out of the euro zone
eased after weekend elections, risks are mounting that Spain
will need a full-blown international rescue as its longer-term
debt yields hover above 7 percent, a level that has forced other
euro countries to seek bailouts.
Spain's treasury minister on Monday urged the central bank
to respond firmly to market pressures.
But Weidmann said the key to solving the crisis was in the
hands of politicians.
"The Bundesbank's critical stance on the bond purchases is
known," Weidmann said, adding that he was also not in favour of
issuing joint short-term "eurobills".
France believes that in the long term euro bonds would be
the best way for the single currency bloc to protect weaker
members from bond market speculation. For now, it is hoping to
get an agreement to test the water with short-term paper that
might be more acceptable to Germany.
"The key to the solution of the crisis lies in politics and
has done for a while," he said, adding that Europe's founding
treaty prevented the ECB from radical measures such as huge
purchases of government bonds.
