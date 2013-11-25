CAMBRIDGE, Mass. Nov 25 To restore a robust
financial system, central banks should concentrate on ensuring
stable prices instead of taking on new tasks, European Central
Bank Governing Council member Jens Weidmann said on Monday.
Weidmann, who also heads the German Bundesbank, said that if
central banks guarantee government solvency, governments could
well end up becoming less responsible with their finances.
"By piling more and more stabilisation tasks on to monetary
policy, stability will prove ever more elusive," Weidmann said
in a speech at Harvard University
"If governments can expect to be bailed out by central
banks, chances are that they will adjust their behaviour
accordingly."
Were central bank to buy government debt or keep interest
low for longer than afforded by inflation, it risks fiscal
policy dominating central banks, he added.
"Then, traditional roles are reversed: monetary policy
stabilises real government debt while inflation is determined by
the needs of fiscal policy," Weidmann said.
ECB Vice-President Vitor Constancio and Executive Board
member Peter Praet have said asset buying - or quantitative
easing (QE) - is an option after years in which the bank's
policymakers have ruled it out.
Constancio and Praet have, however, not said, were the ECB
to start buying bonds, whether they favour it buying government
bonds, or only private-sector assets.
But the more conservative minority at the bank, including
Weidmann, who voted against this month's surprise interest rate
cut, still seem dead set against any such move.
Turning to banking regulation, Weidmann argued that the
spillovers between banks and governments should be reduced by,
on the one hand, letting banks fail without taxpayers bailing
them out, and on the other, by ending preferential treatment of
government bonds in bank balance sheets.
"Rather than for monetary policy to waltz with fiscal and
financial policy, we need to erect walls between banks and
sovereigns," Weidmann said.
"Sovereign bonds should be adequately risk-weighted, and
exposure to individual sovereign debt should be capped, as is
already the case for private debt."
Weidmann also said that banking supervision should not
remain the ECB's task in the long run to avoid potential
conflicts of interest which could emerge when the central bank
is burdened with tasks beyond ensuring stable inflation.
