By Leigh Thomas
JOUY-EN-JOSAS, France, Feb 25 The European
Central Bank should move back toward traditional monetary policy
and away from its current path which is too close to fiscal
policy, ECB Governing Council member Jens Weidmann said on
Monday.
Weidmann also said that France, where he was speaking, must
meet budget deficit targets it has signed up for, and that it is
especially important for it to show an example to smaller euro
countries.
Talking generally about efforts to solve the euro zone debt
crisis, Weidmann repeated his stance that central banks could
not solve the crisis if they wanted to, and that they should not
be pushed to take a role in fiscal policy.
Putting the onus on governments to act, he said monetary
policy or exchange rate policy cannot be the solution to the
debt crisis.
"Central banks must focus on price stability, must remain
independent, and must not become too closely intertwined with
fiscal policy," he said in the text of a speech to be given at
HEC business school.
He cited the Bank of Japan as a central bank under political
pressure, but also warned that the expectations of central banks
saving the day had become so large in the euro zone that it was
time to worry about inflation eroding buying power.
French President Francois Hollande called earlier this month
for the euro zone to set a medium-term target for the euro,
receiving a frosty response from Berlin as well as the ECB.
Weidmann said overactive central banks are a bigger problem,
which could erode the common currency.
"If we care about stable prices and if we care about
purchasing power then we should be worried," Weidmann said.
"We should be worried because on the European dance floor
monetary and fiscal policy are moving toward each other."
Such flirtation could only end badly, the German
anti-inflation hawk warned.
"If you dance too close with fiscal policy she will marry
you. And the offspring are usually higher inflation and reduced
fiscal discipline."
CONFIDENCE
Weidmann also said that France, as the second-largest euro
zone economy, had special responsibility and that it was
important that it stick to fiscal rules to build confidence.
"In the current situation we need to recognise that we are
faced with a crisis of confidence," Weidmann said, and added
that lax enforcement of rules has led some to view deficits as
moving targets.
"In such an environment it is in my view particularly
important for the heavyweights in EMU (Economic and Monetary
Union) to give clear signals, which boost the credibility of the
fiscal rules and agreements in EMU and the credibility of their
consolidation strategy," Weidmann said.
"Commitments should always be binding."
Over the weekend, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble
defended France against criticism from ECB Executive Board
member Joerg Asmussen over its budget deficit, saying he
believed that France will stick to its commitments.
The European Commission has forecast that France's deficit
will be 3.7 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) this year -
well short of its 3 percent target under European rules - and
Asmussen told Reuters on Friday that Paris faces a test of its
credibility, urging it to take "concrete and measurable" steps
to reduce the deficit.
Weidmann, who also heads the German Bundesbank, said that
while consolidation is likely to have a short-term dampening
effect on growth, there are no alternatives to that, adding that
in the long term, it was "crucial" for growth.
