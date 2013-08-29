FRANKFURT Aug 29 The longer interest rates stay
low, the less effective monetary policy becomes and the more
difficult it will be to withdraw support measures, European
Central Bank Governing Council member Jens Weidmann said on
Thursday.
The ECB said in July it would keep its interest rates at
record lows for an "extended period" - its first use of forward
guidance - and reiterated that guidance at its Aug. 1 meeting.
This policy measure along with decisions to cut interest
rates to a record low and provide banks with unlimited funding
had been right in principle, said Weidmann, who is also the
president of Germany's Bundesbank.
"But the effectiveness of loose monetary policy decreases
with the duration of the low interest rate period and the
financial stability risks grow, the exit is getting more
difficult," Weidmann said in the text of a speech.
The Bank for International Settlements - known as "the
central banks' central bank" - had raised similar concerns in
its annual report published in June.
Weidmann reiterated his opposition to the ECB government
bond purchase programme, called Outright Monetary Transactions
(OMT), and said there should be a better balance between control
and liability in the currency bloc.
It would not be helpful in this respect if aid from the euro
zone rescue funds could be used retrospectively for direct bank
recapitalisation, as demanded by Greece or Ireland, he said.
