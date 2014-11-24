* Bundesbank chief says further steps to lift economy
'difficult'
* Weidmann says focus on growth, not bond buying
(Adds background, detail)
By Sarah White
MADRID, Nov 24 The head of Germany's Bundesbank
cautioned the European Central Bank on Monday about the legal
hurdles it would face in embarking on money printing to buy
government bonds, underlining its opposition to such a move.
The remarks from Jens Weidmann, who also sits on the ECB's
Governing Council, raise a further question mark over ECB
President Mario Draghi's ability to deliver after Draghi threw
the door open for further measures to bolster the euro zone.
Draghi's comments last week were interpreted by some as
meaning that buying government bonds with new money, a policy
known as quantitative easing, could come as soon as early 2015.
But he faces stiff opposition from Germany.
"Instead of focusing on the purchasing programme, we should
focus on how you find growth," Weidmann told an audience in
Madrid, when asked about the possibility of the ECB purchasing
bonds issued by euro zone states.
He warned that it would be difficult to pursue such steps to
lift low price inflation, a key yardstick of economic health.
"Of course there are other measures which are more
difficult, because they are untested, because they are less
clear ... and of course they hit the legal limits of what you
can do," said Weidmann.
"This is why discussions are so intense," he added, having
earlier highlighted "high legal hurdles" to any financing of
states.
Weidmann's comments came shortly after another senior ECB
policymaker from neighbouring Austria played down prospects for
any immediate buying of government bonds.
The central bank and many leading politicians in Germany,
the bloc's largest economy, fear that such a step would
subsidise countries that are reluctant to reform.
Such opposition would make it difficult for Draghi to pursue
the policy.
Europe's top court has already heard a challenge from a
group of Germans to the ECB's first scheme to buy bonds to
contain the euro zone debt crisis.
Announced in 2012, that plan was never used and has since
been all but mothballed, but the ruling, due in the middle of
next year, could have wide significance. An important signal
will come on Jan. 14, when the court's adviser, whose opinion it
usually follows, issues his view.
If successful, even partly, the action would encourage other
challenges that could hamper the ECB's ability to act.
(Reporting by Sarah White; Writing by John O'Donnell; Editing
by Catherine Evans)