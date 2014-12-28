BERLIN Dec 28 Growth in Germany, Europe's
biggest economy, could be better than expected next year and the
situation in Europe is not as bad as many people think, the
president of Germany's Bundesbank told a newspaper on Sunday.
In an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine
Sonntagszeitung, Jens Weidmann, a member of the European Central
Bank's Governing Council, also reiterated his opposition to ECB
plans to buy sovereign bonds.
The ECB is watching carefully how a recent drop in oil
prices will affect euro zone inflation, far below its target of
just below 2 percent, and standing ready to do more to keep the
region from slipping into deflation.
"As things are at the moment and if oil prices remain this
low, inflation will be lower than expected, but growth will be
better," Weidmann was quoted as saying.
The Bundesbank this month halved its growth forecast for
Germany to 1.0 percent for next year. It also cut its prediction
for 2014 growth to 1.4 percent from 1.9 percent in June.
"The situation in Europe isn't as bad as some people
believe," added Weidmann.
Having largely exhausted its policy toolkit with the key
interest rate at a record lows of 0.05 percent, broad-based
purchases of sovereign bonds - also known as quantitative easing
(QE) - are seen as the ECB's last resort to revive the economy.
But some ECB policymakers have reservations.
Weidmann is the most vocal opponent of such a step in the
24-member Governing Council, concerned the central bank could
end up bankrolling troubled euro zone governments and lose sight
of its mandate to keep prices stable.
"(With low oil prices) An economic stimulus programme has
been handed to us, why should we add to that with monetary
policy?" said Weidmann, adding that pressure from financial
markets should not determine the ECB's moves on buying up
sovereign bonds.
"I am irritated by one question dominating the recent public
debate: when will you finally buy?" said Weidmann.
