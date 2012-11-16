FRANKFURT Nov 16 Europe's new planned banking
union will need mechanism to wind down and restructure banks,
which should be funded by the banks themselves, European Central
Bank Governing Council member Jens Weidmann said.
"The funds that are needed for restructuring or winding down
should be supplied by a sufficiently endowed fund that is
financed by the supervised banks and should only use national or
European tax funds on a subsidiary basis or in exceptions," he
wrote in a column published in German daily Handelsblatt on
Friday.
It is also of concern, he said, that on the one hand banks
and governments are interconnected and on the other hand banks
were encouraged to buy bonds issued by their debt-laden home
countries.
Banks should hold sufficient capital to balance the risks of
government bonds, and the volume of sovereign debt they hold
should be limited, he said.
Weidmann said while a banking union could support a stable
currency union, it was more important to get its design right
than to put it in place quickly.
"There is no point in building a new supporting pillar
quickly, but on sand," he said. He added that putting the
European Central Bank in charge of banking supervision risked
compromising the primary goal of price stability.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan)