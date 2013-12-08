(Adds comments)
MILAN Dec 8 The European Central Bank has the
tools to counter an excessive slowdown in inflation and would
act if necessary, but some carry unwanted consequences,
Governing Council member Jens Weidmann told an Italian paper on
Sunday.
The ECB has signalled its readiness to act against the
threat of falling prices but has yet to come up with a detailed
plan of which policy tools to use and when.
"I don't want to speculate about future monetary policy
moves. But, rest assured, we still have other tools at our
disposal. We are ready and able to act," the head of Germany's
Bundesbank was quoted as saying in Il Sole 24 Ore.
"It is also true that some of these measures carry unwanted
collateral effects that the council must ponder."
The ECB left its key interest rate at 0.25 percent last week
but its president, Mario Draghi, said the central bank was ready
to take fresh policy action though it had yet to decide which
tool to use in which situation.
In the run-up to the meeting, several policymakers flagged
the ECB's readiness to ease policy further, if needed, with
unconventional instruments, such as asset purchases or a
negative rate on banks' overnight deposits at the ECB.
Weidmann said the latter was a possibility but evidence was
controversial. Banks could pass on the cost to clients by
charging more for loans.
"In this case we would achieve the opposite effect than
initially intended," he said.
Buying government bonds was problematic because of European
Union rules that ban monetary financing of public debt and also
because it implies a sharing of sovereign risks among countries
that could only stem from a political decision, he said.
Weidmann said that banks' weak balance sheets and high
credit risks curbed lending. However, abolising rules that
assign zero risk to government bonds among bank assets would
help credit to the private sector.
The ECB sees inflation running well below its target of
nearly 2 percent over the next two years, forecasts released
last week showed.
Weidmann said that prices in some countries were influenced
by a rebalancing needed to regain competitiveness and this must
not be confused with deflation. On the contrary, German
inflation was slightly above the euro zone's average because the
economy was producing nearly at full capacity.
He said the coalition deal agreed in Germany between
centre-left Social Democrats and Chancellor Angela Merkel's
conservatives contained some elements that risked weakening the
sustainability of the pension system and reducing flexibility in
the labour market.
The designated German coalition partners have decided to use
surplusses in the social security system to raise senior
citizens' income. The Bundesbank had already warned that this is
not sustainable due to the demographic development in Germany.
(Reporting by Valentina Za, additional reporting by Scot
Stevenson in Berlin, Editing by Angus MacSwan)