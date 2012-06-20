By Andreas Cremer
| BERLIN, June 20
BERLIN, June 20 Former BayernLB Chief
Risk Officer Gerhard Gribowsky admitted in court on Wednesday
that he accepted bribes during the lender's 2006 sale of its
Formula One stake.
"I allowed myself to be bribed," Gribowsky told a regional
court in Munich, admitting he had a secret agreement with
Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone in 2005.
Gribowsky, who has been charged with breach of trust and tax
evasion, was arrested in January 2011 in relation to the sale of
BayernLB's 48 percent stake in Formula One to U.K. investor CVC
, earmarked by Ecclestone as a new shareholder.
The former BayernLB executive said he was paid 45 million
euros in return and offered a job by Ecclestone. BayernLB had a
stake in Formula One along with JP Morgan, Lehman Brothers and
Ecclestone's family trust.
Gribowsky's belated confession did not impress Judge Peter
Noll who signaled a possible sentence of nine years in prison.
"It's by and large true," Gribowsky said, commenting on the
prosecutor's charges that he denied eight months earlier when
the probe started.