* Echo shares surge 14 pct as Packer doubles stake
* Crown says it will seek approvals to go above 10 pct
* Echo rejects Crown request for a board seat
* Crown H1 profit benefits from Melco venture
MELBOURNE, Feb 24 Australian casino group
Crown Ltd, owned by billionaire James Packer, doubled
its stake in smaller rival Echo Entertainment Group Ltd
to 10 percent on Friday, sending Echo's shares 14 percent higher
as investors bet on a takeover play.
Crown said in a statement it paid A$256.60 million ($274.32
million), or A$3.73 per share, to increase its stake in Echo to
10 percent from 4.9 percent and said it will seek government
approvals to go beyond 10 percent.
A full takeover by Crown would cost upwards of A$2.6 billion
and likely face scrutiny by Australia's competition authorities.
The report sent shares in Echo up 13.2 percent to close at
A$4.30, after rising 14.2 percent to the highest level since
shortly after the stock was listed in June.
Crown owns the Crown casino in Melbourne and Burswood in
Perth and about a third of Melco Crown Entertainment,
which has fast-growing casinos in Macau. Echo operates Jupiters
casino on Queensland's Gold Coast and Sydney's Star casino.
Both casino groups have been expanding their VIP offerings
to attract Asian high-rollers and help offset weak consumer
spending, while Echo has relaunched its Star casino after a
A$960 million renovation.
"The market has had a view that either Echo will improve its
performance and become too expensive to buy or Packer is going
to swallow it up," said Karara Capital portfolio manager Akshay
Chopra.
"And you have to go in early and buy it up or it is too late
once the better performance is proven and the stock might be too
expensive," he said.
Echo has been seen as a likely takeover target because of
its size and is considered a potential fit for Crown or for
other international casino groups or private equity firms.
JP Morgan analysts last month picked Echo as Australia's
No.1 contender to be taken over in 2012.
Echo is unusual among Australian companies in that it
requires any shareholder seeking to move beyond 10 percent to
get approval from Queensland and New South Wales state
governments.
Crown Chief Executive Rowen Craigie declined to comment on
what the company's strategy was with the Echo investment or what
size stake it would ultimately seek.
"The board has made no decision as to what its next step
will be," he told analysts. He said Crown could not comment
further while the regulatory process was underway.
Echo also revealed after the market closed that Crown had
requested a board position alongside its increased stake, a move
Echo rejected as "inappropriate" because Crown was a competitor.
FIRST-HALF EARNINGS RISE
News of Packer's move overshadowed earnings reports from
both Crown and Echo earlier in the day. Crown posted a 28
percent rise in first-half profit on Friday, boosted by its
Melco venture in Macau, but said its Australian casinos were
struggling with soft consumer sentiment.
Australian consumers have been tight on retail spending for
several years, notwithstanding a solid economy, as they pay down
debt and save more income than at any time in the past 20 years.
Crown said Melco, which is partly owned by Hong Kong
businessman Lawrence Ho, was the main contributor to group
profit growth. Melco earlier this month posted a 560 percent
rise in fourth-quarter profit to $107.5 million.
"Overall, the results for Crown's wholly owned
Australian casinos, Crown Melbourne and Burswood, were
reasonable given the challenging operating environment and the
state of the consumer economy," Craigie said in a statement.
Crown's net profit before one-offs rose to A$211.6 million
for July-December 2011 from A$166 million a year earlier. That
compared with a company-compiled consensus of A$215 million.
Main floor gaming at Crown Melbourne and Burswood rose 5.5
percent, while the VIP programme turnover jumped 27.7 percent.
At Echo, first-half net profit was A$70.2 million, shy of a
company-supplied consensus of A$72 million. There was no
year-ago comparison because the group was spun out from gaming
group Tabcorp Holdings in June.
First-half revenues across the group rose 16.5 percent
despite a soft consumer environment. For the second half, Echo
said it expected to see sustained revenue growth at Star, driven
by the expansion, although operating margins would remain below
optimal levels because of relaunch costs.
