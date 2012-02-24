* Echo shares surge 14 pct as Packer doubles stake

MELBOURNE, Feb 24 Australian casino group Crown Ltd, owned by billionaire James Packer, doubled its stake in smaller rival Echo Entertainment Group Ltd to 10 percent on Friday, sending Echo's shares 14 percent higher as investors bet on a takeover play.

Crown said in a statement it paid A$256.60 million ($274.32 million), or A$3.73 per share, to increase its stake in Echo to 10 percent from 4.9 percent and said it will seek government approvals to go beyond 10 percent.

A full takeover by Crown would cost upwards of A$2.6 billion and likely face scrutiny by Australia's competition authorities.

The report sent shares in Echo up 13.2 percent to close at A$4.30, after rising 14.2 percent to the highest level since shortly after the stock was listed in June.

Crown owns the Crown casino in Melbourne and Burswood in Perth and about a third of Melco Crown Entertainment, which has fast-growing casinos in Macau. Echo operates Jupiters casino on Queensland's Gold Coast and Sydney's Star casino.

Both casino groups have been expanding their VIP offerings to attract Asian high-rollers and help offset weak consumer spending, while Echo has relaunched its Star casino after a A$960 million renovation.

"The market has had a view that either Echo will improve its performance and become too expensive to buy or Packer is going to swallow it up," said Karara Capital portfolio manager Akshay Chopra.

"And you have to go in early and buy it up or it is too late once the better performance is proven and the stock might be too expensive," he said.

Echo has been seen as a likely takeover target because of its size and is considered a potential fit for Crown or for other international casino groups or private equity firms.

JP Morgan analysts last month picked Echo as Australia's No.1 contender to be taken over in 2012.

Echo is unusual among Australian companies in that it requires any shareholder seeking to move beyond 10 percent to get approval from Queensland and New South Wales state governments.

Crown Chief Executive Rowen Craigie declined to comment on what the company's strategy was with the Echo investment or what size stake it would ultimately seek.

"The board has made no decision as to what its next step will be," he told analysts. He said Crown could not comment further while the regulatory process was underway.

Echo also revealed after the market closed that Crown had requested a board position alongside its increased stake, a move Echo rejected as "inappropriate" because Crown was a competitor.

FIRST-HALF EARNINGS RISE

News of Packer's move overshadowed earnings reports from both Crown and Echo earlier in the day. Crown posted a 28 percent rise in first-half profit on Friday, boosted by its Melco venture in Macau, but said its Australian casinos were struggling with soft consumer sentiment.

Australian consumers have been tight on retail spending for several years, notwithstanding a solid economy, as they pay down debt and save more income than at any time in the past 20 years.

Crown said Melco, which is partly owned by Hong Kong businessman Lawrence Ho, was the main contributor to group profit growth. Melco earlier this month posted a 560 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit to $107.5 million.

"Overall, the results for Crown's wholly owned Australian casinos, Crown Melbourne and Burswood, were reasonable given the challenging operating environment and the state of the consumer economy," Craigie said in a statement.

Crown's net profit before one-offs rose to A$211.6 million for July-December 2011 from A$166 million a year earlier. That compared with a company-compiled consensus of A$215 million. Main floor gaming at Crown Melbourne and Burswood rose 5.5 percent, while the VIP programme turnover jumped 27.7 percent.

At Echo, first-half net profit was A$70.2 million, shy of a company-supplied consensus of A$72 million. There was no year-ago comparison because the group was spun out from gaming group Tabcorp Holdings in June.

First-half revenues across the group rose 16.5 percent despite a soft consumer environment. For the second half, Echo said it expected to see sustained revenue growth at Star, driven by the expansion, although operating margins would remain below optimal levels because of relaunch costs. ($1 = 0.9354 Australian dollars) (Editing by Matt Driskill and Muralikumar Anantharaman)