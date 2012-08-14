MELBOURNE Aug 15 Echo Entertainment Group
, the Australian casino company fending off the advances
of its larger rival Crown, said its year-to-June net
profit of A$42.2 million ($44.3 million) was hurt by soft demand
and one-time write-offs.
Echo, which owns Sydney's only casino as well as casinos in
Queensland state, said it wrote-off A$74.1 million related to
SilkStar pre-opening expenses and cost measures.
Crown and the Malaysian gaming group Genting Group
have each amassed a 10 percent stake in Echo, and applied to
regulators to increase their stakes further.
Crown, owned by billionaire James Packer, said last week it
hopes to use Echo's exclusive state casino licence in order to
go ahead with a planned luxury hotel development in Sydney.
($1 = 0.9529 Australian dollars)
