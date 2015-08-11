SYDNEY Aug 12 Australian gaming firm Echo
Entertainment Group on Wednesday reported a 59 percent
rise in full year net profit to A$169.3 million ($123.7 million)
after improved marketing and loyalty programs drove strong
domestic revenue growth.
Echo and Hong Kong partners Chow Tai Fook Enterprises and
Far East Consortium last month won a licence to build a casino
in the centre of Brisbane, edging out rival Crown Resorts
for a development positioned to benefit from an influx
of Chinese high rollers.
Revenue was up 18.5 percent over the year and Echo said that
domestic gaming revenues in July "continue to benefit from the
momentum built over the course of FY2015."
($1 = 1.3682 Australian dollars)
(Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Richard Pullin)