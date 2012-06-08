MELBOURNE, June 8 Echo Entertainment's
board has not had any discussions with Singapore gaming operator
Genting, which revealed on Friday it had built a stake
in the company, a source with knowledge of the situation said on
Friday.
Analysts have speculated that Genting is preparing for an
acquisition, having built up a war chest of S$3.9 billion ($3.06
billion), and said Echo's casinos were in cities where Genting
had attempted to win licences in the past.
Billionaire James Packer is also seeking to boost his
company Crown Ltd's 10 percent stake in Echo and win a
board seat.
($1 = 1.2754 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Chris Gallagher)