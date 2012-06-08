MELBOURNE, June 8 Echo Entertainment's board has not had any discussions with Singapore gaming operator Genting, which revealed on Friday it had built a stake in the company, a source with knowledge of the situation said on Friday.

Analysts have speculated that Genting is preparing for an acquisition, having built up a war chest of S$3.9 billion ($3.06 billion), and said Echo's casinos were in cities where Genting had attempted to win licences in the past.

Billionaire James Packer is also seeking to boost his company Crown Ltd's 10 percent stake in Echo and win a board seat.

