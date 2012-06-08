MELBOURNE, June 8 Australian casino operator
Echo Entertainment said on Friday its Chairman John
Story has resigned, bowing to a destabilising campaign run by
billionaire James Packer who owns a rival casino operator to
sack the chairman.
" The board of Echo has formed the view that the ongoing
disruptive campaign concerning the resolution proposed to be put
to an Extraordinary General Meeting of Echo for the removal of
Mr Story was damaging to the company, and that it was in the
best interests of shareholders that Mr Story not contest the
resolution," Echo said in a statement.
Packer wants to boost his company Crown's 10 percent stake
in Echo and win a board seat. A full takeover could cost more
than A$3 billion ($2.9 billion) and would face tough regulatory
scrutiny.
(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger)