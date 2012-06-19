SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, June 19 Genting Group has
increased its stake in Echo Entertainment to almost 10
percent, sources with knowledge of the matter said, putting the
Malaysian gaming operator on par with billionaire James Packer
seeking to gain control of the Australian casino operator.
Packer, who already owns 10 percent of Echo through Crown
Ltd, wants to use Echo's licence to build a new casino
complex in Sydney to attract more Asian high-rollers and has
already ousted the firm's former chairman.
"There may have been an agreement between Genting's KT Lim
and Crown's James Packer that each group would hold a 10 percent
blocking interest for now and wait to see what develops," said
Peter Esho, chief market analyst at City Index.
The pact could fend off potential hostile takeover bids, he
said.
Australian media previously reported that Genting Chairman
Lim Kok Thay, also known as KT Lim, had met with Crown officials
in Macau to discuss their interests in Echo.
Genting bought 2 percent of Echo, or 13.8 million
shares worth around A$60 million, in a single trade on Tuesday
morning with Malaysian broker CIMB facilitating the deal,
according to one of the sources and brokers in Sydney.
That follows a block trade by Genting's Hong Kong unit on
Monday for 19.26 million Echo shares, or about 2.8 percent of
the Australian company, worth A$82.6 million, according to a
stock market filing by Genting Hong Kong.
Genting Singapore, another Genting unit,
previously held an unspecified amount of Echo shares, which
analysts say amounted to 4.9 percent. By that calculation, the
latest deals would take Genting Group's stake through various
group firms to 9.7 percent.
Under Echo's constitution, no single party can hold more
than 10 percent and will need a regulatory nod to go further.
Genting probably has not made any firm decision on what to
do with Echo but expects to gain regardless of whether it takes
control of Echo or sells its stake later, said a Singapore-based
analyst, who declined to be named.
Packer's hands were tied until regulatory approval was
granted to increase its stake in Echo, a source close to Crown
said, declining to be identified because the information is
confidential.
The permission may take at least a "few months" but added
Packer is keen to work with Genting, the source said.
Genting would be keen to avoid a messy takeover battle for
Echo which could cost as much as A$4.5 billion, AmResearch
analyst Gan Huey Ling wrote in a note on Monday.
"As Echo is currently undergoing a debt restructuring
programme, we reckon that it is unlikely that Crown or Genting
Singapore would be making any takeover moves," she added,
referring to Echo's new share offering currently underway to
raise about A$454 million.
Echo shares fell 1.9 percent to A$4.25 on five times its
average daily volume, while the broader Australian market
closed 0.3 percent lower.
Genting Hong Kong, which is listed in the former British
colony, is the Genting unit that owns Star Cruises and holds a
stake in Philippine casino Resorts World Manila.
Genting Singapore owns Resorts World at Sentosa, the world's
third-most expensive casino complex and one of the most
profitable.