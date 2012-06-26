* Genting aims to raise stake in Echo beyond 10
* Packer has also applied to increase stake
By Victoria Thieberger
MELBOURNE, June 26 Malaysian gaming group
Genting Group has applied to raise its stake in casino
operator Echo Entertainment, potentially pitting it in
a $3 billion-plus takeover battle against Australian billionaire
James Packer.
Genting, Southeast Asia's largest gaming group, has applied
to increase its stake in Echo above the 10 percent threshold for
a single shareholder, the New South Wales Independent Liquor and
Gaming Authority said on Tuesday, confirming an earlier Reuters
report.
That puts it on par with Packer who is seeking to gain
control of Echo, which owns Sydney's only casino as well as
casinos in Queensland state. Packer is hoping to attract more
Asian high-rollers to Sydney and Genting may want to set up its
own VIP room there.
"Genting has been seeking expansion opportunities both in
Asia and the USA and this evolution into Australia is not
surprising at all," said Jonathan Galaviz of U.S.-based
economics consultancy Galaviz & Co. He had previously advised
casino firms bidding for licences in Singapore.
"Genting, through its affiliated entries, has a tremendous
amount of cash to deploy into the sector globally," he added.
Under Echo's constitution, no single party can hold more
than 10 percent without regulatory approval. Gaining the
approval of the New South Wales state authority may take several
months.
Analysts have said Genting probably wants to keep its
options open on Echo and may not be considering a full bid.
Packer's company, Crown, applied to increase its
stake beyond 10 percent on Feb. 24. A public comment period
ended in late May and the state authority has not said when a
decision will be made.
Genting Group, controlled by its chairman, Lim Kok Thay, has
built a war chest of S$3.9 billion ($3 billion), leading to
speculation it may be preparing for an acquisition.
Asia's casinos generate about $45 billion in annual revenue,
and Packer, Genting and Las Vegas rivals such as Sands
are racing to expand in the region.
Genting has built its stake in Echo through its units in
Singapore and Hong Kong. Genting Hong Kong owns Star
Cruises and holds a stake in Philippine casino, Resorts World
Manila.
Genting Singapore owns Resorts World at Sentosa,
the world's third-most expensive casino complex and one of the
most profitable.
Echo shares fell 0.2 percent in a broader market that was
down 0.4 percent. Genting Group shares fell 1 percent in
Kuala Lumpur, while Genting Singapore shares were 0.4 percent
lower.
($1 = 1.2843 Singapore dollars)
(Additional reporting by Kevin Lim in SINGAPORE and Lincoln
Feast in SYDNEY; Editing by Matt Driskill)