MELBOURNE, June 19 Singapore gaming operator
Genting said it has lifted its stake in Australian
casino operator Echo Entertainment with the purchase of
19.26 million shares worth A$82.6 million ($83.3 million).
The shares represent about 2.8 percent of Echo, adding to an
unspecified stake in Echo that Genting acquired earlier this
month.
Genting said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange
the investment was a good opportunity to diversify its
portfolio.
The Australian newspaper said on Tuesday that Genting met
last week with billionaire James Packer, who owns 10 percent of
Echo and is considering an alliance with the Singapore firm to
help win greater control of the owner of Sydney's only casino.
($1 = 0.9912 Australian dollars)
