* Genting speculated to be preparing for acquisition
* Packer wants to boost influence over rival Echo
* Echo board bows to pressure, chairman resigns
* Echo shares jump as much as 4 pct vs market's 1.2 pct fall
(Corrects June 8 story, removing reference in paragraphs 1 and
5 to possible stake value)
By Victoria Thieberger and Kevin Lim
MELBOURNE/SINGAPORE, June 8 Singapore gaming
operator Genting said on Friday it had taken a stake
in Echo Entertainment, raising the prospect of a battle
for control over the $3 billion Australian casino company with
billionaire rival James Packer.
Packer, who wants to use Echo's licence to build a new
casino complex in Sydney to attract more Asian high-rollers, has
been agitating for change at Echo after building a 10 percent
stake in the company, and on Friday succeeded in ousting the
company's chairman.
Analysts speculated that Genting, Southeast Asia's largest
gaming group, was preparing for an acquisition, having built up
a war chest of S$3.9 billion ($3.1 billion), and said Echo's
casinos were in cities where Genting had attempted to win
licences in the past.
"At this juncture it does seems like a possibility... They
have that war chest and will have to deploy it soon," said Loke
Wei Wern, a CIMB Research analyst based in Kuala Lumpur.
A Genting spokeswoman declined to comment on whether the
company was considering a takeover offer or to disclose its
stake, but Genting said in a statement the total value of its
investment in publicly quoted securities was S$298 million ($234
million). The Australian newspaper said earlier that Genting had
built up a 4.9 percent stake in Echo, which runs Sydney's Star
casino and Jupiter's on the Gold Coast of Australia.
A full takeover would cost more than A$3 billion ($2.96
billion) and both Packer and Genting would face tough regulatory
scrutiny.
Echo said separately that its chairman, John Story, has
resigned, bowing to a destabilising campaign run by Packer who
owns a rival casino operator and wanted to sack the chairman.
"(John) Story going is more like a soap opera. The money in
this saga is with Genting being on board," said Richard
Colqhoun, a portfolio manager at Antares Capital, which owns
shares in Echo.
Shares in Echo topped the gainers in a broadly weaker
S&P/ASX 200 Index, rising as much as 4 percent to value
the company around $3 billion.
LONG-TIME INTEREST
Genting Group, whose biggest assets are Malaysia's Genting
Highlands casino complex and Singapore's S$6.6 billion Resorts
World at Sentosa, also has stakes in Resorts World Manila and
several UK casinos.
The group is headed by Lim Kok Thay, who is chairman and
chief executive of Malaysia's Genting Bhd and executive chairman
of Genting Singapore, and knows Australia well.
The Malaysian Genting Group was a founding shareholder in
the Burswood casino in Perth, which is now owned by Packer's
company.
A source familiar with the situation said the board of Echo
had not had any discussions with Genting ahead of the news about
its stake.
Packer, who has stakes in casinos in Australia, London and
Macau, wants to boost his company Crown Ltd's 10
percent stake in Echo and win a board seat. Crown had put
forward a resolution to remove Story at a July 20 shareholders
meeting.
Packer has attracted several former politicians to help with
his lobbying cause, including former Victorian state premier
Jeff Kennett as Packer's nominee to the board of Echo.
Echo said in a statement on Friday that Story wanted the
shareholders to vote on his position, but accepted the board's
view that he should resign ahead of the meeting.
" The board of Echo has formed the view that the ongoing
disruptive campaign concerning the resolution proposed to be put
to an Extraordinary General Meeting of Echo for the removal of
Mr Story was damaging to the company, and that it was in the
best interests of shareholders that Mr Story not contest the
resolution," Echo said.
Crown had argued that Echo was underperforming under Story's
leadership.
Echo completed a costly A$870 million refurbishment of its
Sydney Star casino last year but has not yet seen a substantial
pick-up in revenues, according to analysts.
Crown owns casinos in Melbourne and in Perth, and about a
third of Melco Crown Entertainment, which has casinos
in Macau. It wants Echo's casino licences in Sydney and the Gold
Coast because they are more likely to attract Asian high-rollers
than Melbourne and Perth.
Echo's licences are "irreplaceable," said UBS analyst Sam
Theodore, adding that Sydney and the Gold Coast would be
especially attractive to international VIP players.
Perpetual Investments, Echo's second-largest shareholder
after Crown, said it does not intend to support Crown's push for
a board seat, according to the Australian Financial Review.
($1 = 1.0063 Australian dollars)
($1 = 1.2754 Singapore dollars)
(Additional reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Chris
Gallagher)