NEW YORK, April 27 (IFR) - Provisional financing tied to an acquisition is straightforward on corporate bonds or loans - 101 soft call, but less so on convertible bonds, given that the value of the security is tied to the underlying share price. If a target acquisition closes, the acquirer's stock is likely to do little; if it does not, its stock is at risk of a precipitous decline.

Asset-light transportation logistics provider Echo Global Logistics has included some flexibility on a $150m CB as partial consideration for its purchase of privately-held Command Transportation. The financing, scheduled to price after the market close Wednesday with a concurrent sale of 5m shares, comes a week after the $420m acquisition was announced and ahead of closing later this quarter.

Specifically the CB can be called at the greater of 101 and 80% of the excess value above the redemption value prior to November 3, 2015.

"There is a high degree of confidence that the acquisition will close," said one CB source close to the situation. "The call provision provides flexibility against potential over-capitalization."

Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse, which along with PNC provided bridge financing, are marketing the CB at a coupon of 2.75%-3.25% and conversion premium of 27.5%-32.5%.

Echo Global shares fell $2.22 or 6.8% on the deal launch to $30.46, giving it a current market capitalization of $775m. Combined there are about 8.8m shares underlying the financing, versus 28.9m outstanding currently.

The call feature has been used on other CBs related to acquisitions, though issuers have yet to actually call the security. Trucker Wabash National is believed to have been the first to include the provision on a $150m CB it issued in 2012. Weyerhaeuser and Alcoa both used it on more recent financings related to acquisitions, noted the source.

The acquisition is a sizable one for Echo Global, which went public in 2009 and has since grown through smaller, tuck-in acquisitions, and the CB supports expected earnings accretion.

Echo paid a hefty 11-times Ebitda for Command, though the purchase price is closer to 9.5-times after factoring in tax benefits linked to the deal structure, noted analysts at Morningstar in a note to clients last week. The high price paid is supported by Echo's own high valuation - 11.2-times 2015 EV-to-Ebitda on Morningstar's numbers - and a "nice tailwind from tight truckload capacity" that is driving more shippers to intermediaries such as Echo Global. (Reporting by Stephen Lacey)